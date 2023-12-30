Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DUHP opened at $28.61 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.