Evanson Asset Management LLC Invests $305,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Welltower Stock Down 1.1 %

WELL opened at $90.17 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $93.42. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 187.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average of $84.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

