Evanson Asset Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AES

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,806.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,806.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

AES Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AES opened at $19.26 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $29.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AES’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

