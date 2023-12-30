Evanson Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWC opened at $40.53 on Friday. Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. The company has a market cap of $97.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.