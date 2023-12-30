Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA stock opened at $134.46 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 111.78%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

