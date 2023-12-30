Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $385,141,000 after buying an additional 2,882,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,215,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AEM. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

