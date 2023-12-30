Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 921 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

