Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 998 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $61.41 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

