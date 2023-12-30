Evanson Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $109.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

