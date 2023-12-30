Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.54% of Evergy worth $62,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 62.5% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Evergy by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.05. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $65.39.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.82%.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

