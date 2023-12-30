F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Holdings Increased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,814 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,178,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,018 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.7 %

FNB traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.77. 1,349,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,237. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

