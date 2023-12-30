Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $962.80

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $962.80 and traded as high as $1,031.04. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $1,031.04, with a volume of 339 shares trading hands.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $964.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $965.26.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $29.23 EPS for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $57.05 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $8.30.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

