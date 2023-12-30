FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 3,328 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Sempra were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the second quarter worth about $645,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.
Sempra Trading Up 0.1 %
SRE opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
