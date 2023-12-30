FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $761,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 224,399 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 52,391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 84.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 21,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,829 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $110.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

