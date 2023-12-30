Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FPI opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $600.93 million, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.94. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous None dividend of $0.13. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 15.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

