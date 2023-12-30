Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Up 65.4% in December

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the November 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fast Retailing Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FRCOY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,903. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. Fast Retailing has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, and other goods and items.

