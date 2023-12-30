Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) CEO Rosty Raykov Sells 3,656 Shares of Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $42,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,290.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rosty Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Rosty Raykov sold 25,044 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,341.44.

FENC opened at $11.22 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 650.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2,777.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

