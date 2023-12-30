Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Shares Up 1%

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 615 ($7.81) and last traded at GBX 615 ($7.81). Approximately 3,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 55,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 609 ($7.74).

Fidelity Emerging Markets Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £561.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4,739.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 596.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 593.34.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Fidelity Emerging Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,538.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity Emerging Markets Company Profile

In other news, insider Julian Healy acquired 10,000 shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.43) per share, with a total value of £58,500 ($74,332.91). Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

