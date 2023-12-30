Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Shares Down 8.2%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 595% from the average daily volume of 2,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

