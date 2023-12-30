First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives $24.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUSE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $56,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $56,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $259,072. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 102,760.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,223,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,797,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Busey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Busey by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after buying an additional 220,093 shares during the period. 53.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

