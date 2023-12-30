First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.59

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.59 and traded as high as C$8.49. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$8.19, with a volume of 490,336 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of C$178.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.2768931 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.90%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

