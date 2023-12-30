First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.18

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.18 and traded as low as $17.15. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

