First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Avestar Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,062 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 4.3% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $30,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,384. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $59.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

