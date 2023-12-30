First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in December

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HISF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth $408,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

