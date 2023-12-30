First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FPXI opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. First Trust International IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.92.
First Trust International IPO ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International IPO ETF
About First Trust International IPO ETF
The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
