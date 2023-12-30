First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPXI opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. First Trust International IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.92.

First Trust International IPO ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International IPO ETF

About First Trust International IPO ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the third quarter worth $359,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 51,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

