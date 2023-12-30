First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.82

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and traded as high as $6.89. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 38,533 shares.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 166.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 17.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.