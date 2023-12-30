First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.82

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and traded as high as $6.89. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 38,533 shares.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.84%.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
