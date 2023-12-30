First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Trimmed by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,036 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 2.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.23% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.86 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

