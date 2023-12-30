First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the November 30th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 837,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.61. 536,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,823. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 86.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after purchasing an additional 682,697 shares during the period.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

