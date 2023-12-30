First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the November 30th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 837,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FIXD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.61. 536,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,823. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
