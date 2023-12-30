First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Stake Lowered by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1,681.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.07 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98.

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

