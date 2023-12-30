FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Down 35.5% in December

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,600 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the November 30th total of 456,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.09. 43,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.57. FirstService has a 52 week low of $121.77 and a 52 week high of $166.27.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 126.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 80.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSV

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.