Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $132.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.51 and a 200 day moving average of $122.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

