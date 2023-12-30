Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Up 67.8% in December

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the November 30th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

Shares of FRCEF remained flat at $2.93 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. Fletcher Building has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

