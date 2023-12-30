Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Up 67.8% in December

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the November 30th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fletcher Building Stock Performance
Shares of FRCEF remained flat at $2.93 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. Fletcher Building has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $3.48.
About Fletcher Building
