Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Shares Up 13.1%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.93. 750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.
Fletcher Building Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.
