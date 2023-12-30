FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG) Shares Up 0%

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.68 and last traded at $116.39. 1,868 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $116.36.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $191.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $225,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the third quarter worth $234,000.

About FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX USA ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based index composed of US-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

