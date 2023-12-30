Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Up 359.4% in December

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,700 shares, a growth of 359.4% from the November 30th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 315.9 days.
Forvia Stock Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:FURCF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.76. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401. Forvia has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30.
About Forvia
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Forvia
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Forvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.