Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Up 359.4% in December

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,700 shares, a growth of 359.4% from the November 30th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 315.9 days.

Forvia Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:FURCF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.76. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401. Forvia has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30.

About Forvia

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

