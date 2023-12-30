Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FORD opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.