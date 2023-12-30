Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 1.6% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.81. 469,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,068. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.38. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FNV shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.20.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

