Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,167 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.0 %

FCX traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $42.57. 6,509,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,493,397. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

