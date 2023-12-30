Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,453 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231,774 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 22,099 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. P&S Credit Management L.P. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. P&S Credit Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 154,649 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 88,344 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $42.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

