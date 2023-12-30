FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.68 and last traded at $23.68. 835,857 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 845.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the period.

About FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

