FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Short Interest Up 66.7% in December

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAIM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.5938 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

