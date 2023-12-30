Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 million, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 4.11. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

About Fuel Tech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

