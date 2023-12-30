Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,348,783 shares trading hands.
Fulcrum Utility Services Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £599,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.44.
Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile
Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure services and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It engages in the designing, installing, and delivers new electricity, gas, water, and fiber connections for homebuilders; provision of electric vehicle charging infrastructure; connecting and maintaining renewable energy generating infrastructure, including battery storage sites, wind, and solar farms.
