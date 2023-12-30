Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Full House Resorts worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth $66,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Eric J. Green purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel R. Lee bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,809.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Green purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,047.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 76,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,991. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $71.54 million for the quarter.

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company's properties include The Temporary by American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

