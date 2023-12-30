Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Arista Networks by 36.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arista Networks by 18.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ANET traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.51. The stock had a trading volume of 901,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,426. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.43 and a 200 day moving average of $190.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $240.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,302,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

