Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 3,277 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.41. 3,543,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.20.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

