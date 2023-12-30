Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 329,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,814,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,107,569. The firm has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

