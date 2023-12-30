Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 336 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 188,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.97 and its 200 day moving average is $236.35.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

