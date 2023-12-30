Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 489,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,926,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,145,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,019,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. 9,359,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,916,370. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.