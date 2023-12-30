Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,685. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.38.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.